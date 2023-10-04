Will file defamation suit against Satyanarayana Murthy: AP Tourism minister

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R K Roja on Tuesday broke down in tears and said she would file a defamation suit against TDP leader B Satyanarayana Murthy for his disparaging remarks against her.

Murthy (68) was arrested on Monday night for his derogatory remarks against Roja, police said on Tuesday.

A teary-eyed Roja said that men like Murthy not only abuse successful women but also pose a threat to all girls who aspire to follow their dreams.

“If you attempt to silence or suppress my voice, it won’t work. I will continue to support our chief minister and the women of our state. I will continue to highlight the failures of TDP,” she said at a press conference.

The minister also said that she would file a defamation suit against Murthy.

Meanwhile, Murthy was produced before a court in Guntur which granted him conditional bail, Guntur West sub-divisional police officer Uma Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.