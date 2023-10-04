Will file defamation suit against Satyanarayana Murthy: AP Tourism minister

The minister also said that she would file a defamation suit against Murthy.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th October 2023 8:57 am IST
AP Minister RK Roja

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister R K Roja on Tuesday broke down in tears and said she would file a defamation suit against TDP leader B Satyanarayana Murthy for his disparaging remarks against her.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Murthy (68) was arrested on Monday night for his derogatory remarks against Roja, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read
No interim relief to Chandrababu Naidu, SC to hear plea on Oct 9

A teary-eyed Roja said that men like Murthy not only abuse successful women but also pose a threat to all girls who aspire to follow their dreams.

MS Education Academy

“If you attempt to silence or suppress my voice, it won’t work. I will continue to support our chief minister and the women of our state. I will continue to highlight the failures of TDP,” she said at a press conference.

The minister also said that she would file a defamation suit against Murthy.

Meanwhile, Murthy was produced before a court in Guntur which granted him conditional bail, Guntur West sub-divisional police officer Uma Maheshwar Reddy told PTI.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th October 2023 8:57 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button