Will give infrastructure, you have to maintain it: KTR at IIIT-Basara

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for municipal administration KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday told the students of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) (popularly known as IIIT Basara) that the government will provide all the basic facilities, but the students are also responsible for the upkeep and maintenance.

The minister visited the campus to inaugurate a new mess. He presented his view of solving all the basic issues of mess and sewage facilities that prevailed in the institution and the addition of new technological devices to ease student education.

KTR further took the gathering by surprise by announcing a sanction of Rs 3 crore for a mini outdoor stadium on the campus, which is to be built within six months, to encourage students to excel in sports. “A State-of-the-art digital lab with 1000 computers will also be added, along with 50 classrooms with modern furniture,” he said.

Earlier, Minister @KTRTRS had lunch with the students of @RGUKT_Basara and interacted with them. pic.twitter.com/hvQM9a0Lqs — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 26, 2022

“Though the addition of facilities is easy, maintenance is the key to their long-term sustenance,” KTR said, urging students on their social responsibilities towards their institution, to maintain cleanliness. Raising the idea of collective responsibility, the minister asked students to carry out a sanitation drive once every month.

Speaking about research being the bedrock of innovation, KTR spoke about a program by Telangana state innovation cell called ‘Intinta Innovator’, where 20- 30 students from different schools would be shortlisted and certified based on the innovative product they make. With the support of the IT and Education Department, KTR announced a new ‘Mini T hub,’ an innovation lab.

RGUKT Basar, located at the bank of the Godavari river, with a strength of around nine thousand students. KTR was accompanied by education minister Sabita Indra Reddy and endowment minister Indra Karan Reddy. The minister’s long-awaited visit to the campus rekindled the hopes of the students, who had protested alleging poor amenities at the varsity three months ago.

It was in June that the students launched a protest raising a list of 12 challenges, including the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor for the university. They called off the strike after minister Sabitha Indra Reddy assured them of an end to their woes when she visited the campus on June 21.

Speaking on Monday, she stressed the importance of the Basara institution and added that 90% of Govt School students belong to Basara. She also said that though CM couldn’t visit the institution, she made sure that KTR visited their campus.

Minister of sports, Srinivas Goud said that almost all the issues with the infrastructure and hostel facilities have been resolved, assuring the continuity and development contributing to the success of the institution.

KTR announced the inauguration of a new auditorium, and upgradation of the available facilities and said that a bill would be sanctioned for the same by November. The addition of laptops, beds, and other facilities would be initiated, he assured. He encouraged the students to work hard and avail various facilities being provided in the area. He urged the students to focus on long-term innovation and development goals.