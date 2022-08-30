Will hold protests against price rise on Sept 4: Hanumanth Rao

BJP govt's 'conspiracy' behind Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks: V Hanumantha Rao
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao. Photo: ANI.

Hyderabad: Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Monday said his party would hold extensive protest programs across Telangana against price rise in the country and the state on September 4. He also said the party would undertake extensive election campaigning in the Munugodu Assembly constituency to seek the votes of the residents of the constituency in the upcoming by-elections. He said they would tell the people about the ill-efforts being made by the BJP in the country.

He alleged that the BJP was resorting to communal riots as it is not able to face the people over the issue of the price rise. He said they would soon declare their party candidate in Munugodu. VH stressed on the unity of all party leaders to ensure victory of the party in the next Assembly elections.

