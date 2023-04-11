Will Hyderabad witness first solar eclipse of 2023 on April 20?

Hyderabad: Are you an astrophile residing in Hyderabad and eagerly waiting for the first solar eclipse of 2023? If yes, you might be wondering if the eclipse will be visible from Hyderabad.

According to the data from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the first solar eclipse of 2023 will occur on April 20, 2023. The eclipse will be visible from South East Asia, East Indies, Australia, the Philippines, New Zealand, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea. Unfortunately, Hyderabad is not on the list of places where the eclipse will be visible.

However, the eclipse is going to be a hybrid solar eclipse, which means that some places will witness a total solar eclipse, whereas others will see an annular eclipse. So, if you are an astrophile residing near the places where the eclipse will be visible, you can witness this celestial event.

Hyderabad witnessed partial solar eclipse last year

Last year, Hyderabad witnessed a partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022. Many astrophiles who were eagerly waiting for the event headed to the Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad to enjoy the celestial event.

At Birla Planetarium, a telescope projected an image of the partial solar eclipse on the screen. A telescope with solar filters was also arranged for those who wanted to watch directly.

Besides the partial solar eclipse, Hyderabad also witnessed a partial lunar eclipse recently.

Solar vs Lunar Eclipse

Lunar eclipses, like solar eclipses, occur due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth. Due to the rotation, at some point, Sun, Moon, and Earth come in a linear configuration. Because of it, either the Sun or the Moon becomes invisible from the Earth.

In a solar eclipse, the Sun becomes invisible because its rays will not reach the Earth as they will be blocked by the Moon. In contrast, in a lunar eclipse, Sun rays will not reach the Moon as they will be blocked by the Earth.