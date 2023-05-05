Will Hyderabad witness penumbral lunar eclipse today? Know celestial event timing

Hyderabad: Astrophile residing in Hyderabad are wondering whether the penumbral lunar eclipse, one of the most awaited celestial events of 2023, will be visible from the city and if yes, what will be the timing.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible from several countries, including Asia, Africa, and Australia. Fortunately, all the major Indian cities, including Hyderabad, will be able to witness this astronomical phenomenon.

However, it is important to note that the penumbral lunar eclipse will not be visible to the naked eye. One will require a telescope or binoculars to observe this celestial event.

Penumbral lunar eclipse timing in Hyderabad

Here’s a list of Indian cities along with their respective dates and times when the eclipse will be visible:

Hyderabad: 8:44 pm (May 5) to 1:01 am (May 6)

The maximum penumbral lunar eclipse will occur at 10:52 pm on May 5.

Types of lunar eclipse

For those who are not familiar with the concept of a penumbral lunar eclipse, it occurs when the Moon passes only into the Earth’s penumbra. This means that the Moon enters the outer part of Earth’s shadow, which results in a subtle darkening of the Moon’s surface.

Other types of lunar eclipses are partial lunar eclipses and total lunar eclipses. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon is obscured by the Earth’s shadow, while a total lunar eclipse occurs when the entire Moon is immersed in the Earth’s umbra, the central and darkest part of Earth’s shadow.