Hyderabad: Astrophiles enjoy lunar eclipse, share photos

Hyderabad: Astrophiles who were eagerly waiting for the lunar eclipse headed to the Birla Planetarium in Hyderabad on Tuesday to enjoy the celestial event.

Though the eclipse started at 1:32 pm yesterday, the residents of Hyderabad were able to watch the celestial event from 5:40 pm to 6:19 pm.

During the lunar eclipse, the Moon turned red due to the Rayleigh scattering effect. It is the same phenomenon that is responsible for making Sky look blue and the sunset red.

Residents of Hyderabad share photos of lunar eclipse

Many students and enthusiasts not only watched the celestial event but also shared the photos on social media.

Next total lunar eclipse in Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents will be able to witness the next total lunar eclipse on March 14, 2025.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of NASA Moon tweeted, ‘On November 8, 2022, the Moon will pass into Earth’s shadow and turn red. This will be the last total lunar eclipse for about 3 years, so be sure to check it out if it’s visible in your area.’

Solar eclipse vs Lunar eclipse

Both are the celestial events that occur due to the rotation of the Earth around the Sun and the Moon around the Earth.

Due to the rotation, at some point, Sun, Moon, and Earth come in a linear configuration. Because of it, either the Sun or the Moon becomes invisible from the Earth.

In a solar eclipse, Sun becomes invisible because its rays will not reach the earth as they will be blocked by the Moon whereas, in a lunar eclipse, Sun rays will not reach Moon as they will be blocked by the Earth making the only it invisible.

In other words, in a solar eclipse, Moon will come in between Sun and Earth whereas, in a lunar eclipse, Earth will come between Sun and Moon.