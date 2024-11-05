Will Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum end happily? Fahad Mustafa drops hint

Islamabad: The moment Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum fans have been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived! The immensely popular drama, starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, is all set to air its final episode today in theatres across Pakistan, with a highly anticipated YouTube premiere for fans in India and other parts of the world.

As the hype builds, Fahad Mustafa has further fueled fan excitement by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram. A day before the finale, he referred to November 4 as “Chand Raat,” hinting that November 5 could feel like “Eid” for KMKT fans. This message has led many fans to speculate that the show might end on a happy note, something that has sparked widespread discussions and hopeful theories on social media.

Fans are hoping for a happy ending amidst circulating rumors of a tragic twist. Recently, leaked BTS footage from the finale set social media abuzz with speculation that Mustafa’s character might meet a tragic fate.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has captivated audiences globally with its gripping plot and stellar performances. The show has maintained high ratings throughout its run, pulling viewers into the intense world of Sharjeena and Mustafa.

With only hours left, fans are eagerly awaiting the final reveal. Will the beloved characters Sharjeena and Mustafa find happiness, or is a heartbreak in store? Only time will tell.