Will keep exposing bigotry and false propaganda of BJP: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that he will continue to highlight and expose the ‘bigotry’ and ‘false propaganda’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and people can unfollow him on Twitter if they have problems with it.

“To all those people who cringe & crib each time I post some facts about NDA Govt & PM Please unfollow me immediately as I will continue to highlight & expose their bigotry & false propaganda; come what may,” he said on Twitter.

KTR has been tweeting posts that are either critical or in total condemnation of the saffron party for quite some time. With the heat building up between both the parties in centre and the state, KTR’s remarks inform the politics of the day.

KTR’s Twitter war against BJP

On April 1, he retweeted a cartoon calling ‘April fools day’ as ‘AchheDin Diwas’ in a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan during his 2014 campaign.

KTR’s tweet on the hike in the hike in LPG cooking gas prices by the BJP led centre.

LPG Price of 14.2 kg Cylinder in May 2014 – ₹414



LPG Price of 14.2 kg Cylinder in March 2022 – ₹1,002



Why are the questioning voices of #Telangana mute now🤐?



Or should we all exploit the Theory of Gutter Gas propagated by #Modi ji👇?#ModiHaiTohInflationHai @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/w3I4IzgAia — Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy (@PuttaVishnuVR) April 1, 2022

On March 31, he took a dig at Prime Minister Modi thanking him for the hike in petrol, diesel prices

Reiterating some of your previous statements Modi Ji 👇



❇️ “Failure of Union Govt”

❇️ “Burden on States”

❇️ “Petrol & Diesel prices will come down”

❇️ “Arrogance of Power”

❇️ “Unsympathetic to needs of Poor” pic.twitter.com/Yuj4T6jRO1 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 31, 2022

On the same day, he also questioned PM Modi on the quantum of the centre’s contribution to the Telangana government’s flagship Mission Bhagiratha scheme and called centre’s ‘Har Ghar Jal’ program an ‘appropriation’ of the TRS government’s scheme.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji, please share with the people of Telangana on the quantum of Govt of India’s contribution to the Mission Bhagiratha scheme? Appropriating a flagship program of #Telangana Govt where your Govt has Zero contribution is not befitting stature of a PM,” he remarked.