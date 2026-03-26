Will kill you if you slaughter cows: Priest threatens students at Delhi station

Muslim students travelling from Hyderabad to write the Darul Uloom Deoband examinations were allegedly targeted based on their identity by a saffron-clad priest, who threatened to kill them if the students slaughtered cows.

Darul Uloom Deoband is an institution in Uttar Pradesh focused on Islamic culture and sciences.

One of the students who was targeted shared a video that surfaced on social media on March 26, recounting the incident.

“We were going for the Darul Uloom Deoband examinations from Hyderabad we reached Delhi. While we were standing at the Delhi station, this miscreant approached us and threatened us,” he said.

In the video, the group of students can be seen standing on the platform, silent as the man issued the threats.

“Ay, gai ka hatya karo mat, ay gai ka hatya karo mat. Naito tera hatya karenge (Don’t kill a cow, don’t kill a cow. Or else I will kill you),” the priest said.

students travelling from Hyderabad to write the Darul Uloom Deoband examinations were targeted at Delhi railway station by a monk, who threatened to kill them if the students slaughtered cows. pic.twitter.com/n0rfZrU2tx — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 26, 2026

The student described the incident as a blatant provocation which could lead to their imprisonment as they were visibly Muslim, with beards and skullcaps.

He urged other students travelling from other states for the examination to stay safe and remain calm if miscreants attempt to confront them.

“They (miscreants) want you to get angry and fight back,” he said and appealed to them to walk away instead of engaging.