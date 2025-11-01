‘Will not obey order of any Supreme Court’, UP SHO defies SC

A station house officer (SHO) at Kandhai police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh was reprimanded by the Supreme Court for threatening that he “will not obey any Supreme Court order” and will get the “entire High Court and Supreme Court removed,” after defying the court’s orders by arresting and assaulting a petitioner, ignoring clear directions from the judiciary.

“Main kisi Supreme Court ka aadesh nahin manunga, mai tumhara sara High Court aur Supreme Court nikal dunga aaj.” (I will not obey the order of any Supreme Court; I will get your entire High Court and Supreme Court removed today.)

According to Live Law, a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria heard a contempt petition alleging that the petitioner was taken from his workplace by force, arrested, and subsequently assaulted by the SHO at Kandhai police station, identified as Gulaab Singh Sonkar, despite a protection order issued a month prior.

It was also claimed that the SHO verbally harassed him in Hindi, even after the petitioner showed a copy of the Supreme Court’s order. His refusal to comply showed blatant disregard for the Court’s authority.

Previously, the apex court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Home Department to conduct an inquiry into the incident by an official not below the rank of additional director general of police ADGP.

The report confirmed willful disobedience of the Court’s order by the SHO.

The bench observed that the contemnor could not be permitted to “pollute the stream of justice under the guise of a police uniform.” They further said that there was prima facie evidence of calculated disobedience, and it must be dealt with “iron hands.”

Although the Court was to give a strict order against the SHO, the assurance given by the government’s counsel that swift action would be taken was taken into account.

The order stated that the matter has been directed to re-list on November 7.