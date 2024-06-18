Will not work for Muslims, Yadavs: Bihar JD(U) MP

Thakur, who recently stepped down as chairperson of the Bihar Legislative Council, made these remarks while addressing a function in Sitamarhi. He stated, “Yadav aur Musalman (Muslims) hamare yahan aate hain to unka swagat hai. Chai pijiye, mithai khaiye. Lekin main aapka koi kaam nahi karunga (Yadavs and Muslims who come to me are welcome. They can have tea and sweets. But I will not do any work for them),” IE quoted Yadav as saying.

Thakur, who defeated RJD’s Arjun Rai, a Yadav, in the Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency, did not provide any explanation for his belief that the Yadavs and Muslims communities did not support him in the elections. Later, speaking to reporters, he stood by his comments. “I have been saying it for some time. I have been working for people for the last 25 years without any discrimination,” he said.

These remarks drew sharp criticism not only from his rivals but also from his own party. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned Thakur’s remarks as defamatory, casteist, and anti-religion, highlighting a feudalistic attitude.

JD(U) Banka MP Giridhari Yadav also condemned the statement and demanded an immediate apology from Thakur. Additionally, BJP OBC Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand issued a strongly-worded statement, though he did not mention Thakur by name.

Thakur’s controversial statements have ignited a significant political backlash, drawing attention to the issues of caste and religious discrimination in political rhetoric and the importance of inclusive discourse among political leaders.