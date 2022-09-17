Will pass G.O. increasing ST quota to 10%, won’t wait for centre: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that the state government will pass the G.O. to increase the Scheduled Tribe quota from five per cent to ten per cent in the next one week.

KTR made this announcement in the ‘Adivasi-Banjarala Atmeeya Sabha’ held at NTR stadium on Saturday evening.

“Either the centre accepts our G.O. or this will act like a noose to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” KCR remarked.

He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah pass the bill increasing the Scheduled Tribe reservation quota from the existing five per cent to ten per cent.

“It’s been more than seven years since the state Assembly passed a unanimous resolution demanding the centre to increase the reservation quota for Adivasis from five per cent to ten per cent. Today I am asking PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who has arrived here to indulge in divisive politics, what is stopping you from passing the bill? If the President of India signs the bill, we will release the G.O. within 5 minutes. The life of our Adivasis will get better,” he said.

The chief minister also announced that agricultural land has been identified in order to be provided to Adivasis cultivating on Podu lands. “Committees have been set up. The government has recently passed G.O. 140 for the same. Please send us the reports from villages so that these Podu lands will be regularised. Raitu Bandhu will also be provided to them,” KCR announced.

He also announced that the ‘Girijana Bandhu’ scheme, similar to the existent Dalit Bandhu scheme will also be implemented in the near future.

KCR inaugurated Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan and Sevalal Banjara Bhavan in the city on Saturday afternoon.

The Sevalal Banjara Building has constructed at a cost of Rs 24.43 crore, whereas Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan cost Rs 24.68 crore to build. The construction of these buildings began in 2016–17.

The State government also established Komaram Bheem’s memorial at Jodeghat, as well as the Sammakka-Saralamma museum in Medaram to showcase the culture and traditions of the Koya tribal tribe. The government has spent Rs 22.53 crore on museum construction, officials said.

At a cost of Rs 75.86 crore, the government has built 32 Adivasi and banjara buildings across the state, including three in Hyderabad and ten in district centres. Officials added that these structures were located in 12 ST constituency centres.