Will Prabhas dominate Kalki 2898 AD? Fans await his screentime

Hyderabad: Just a day more and Kalki 2898 AD will arrive in cinemas. The movie, which is one of India’s most expensive projects made with a staggering budget of Rs. 600 crores, is set to hit the screens on June 27. As the Indian film industry embarks on this epic cinematic journey, audiences and critics alike are brimming with anticipation.

Kalki 2898 AD Runtime

“Kalki 2898 AD” is a movie that lasts just over three hours, which is quite long compared to most films today. However, based on Nag Ashwin‘s past movies, this film is expected to keep viewers hooked with a strong and engaging story that makes the long runtime worthwhile.

Prabhas’s Screentime In The Movie

Prabhas, a big movie star known for his huge hits, is a key attraction for fans in the movie “Kalki 2898 AD.” After his last movie “Salaar,” where people had mixed feelings about his very few lines, fans are excited to see his role in this new movie.

In “Salaar,” now on Netflix, a video made by a fan showed that Prabhas spoke for only about 4 minutes, sparking discussions about how well he uses his time on screen.

For “Kalki 2898 AD,” fans are looking forward to seeing more of Prabhas and hoping he will have a powerful role that might become memorable. They hope he will lead the movie and give a strong performance that stands out in Indian cinema.

However, the ensemble of top-tier talent from Bollywood stars to South stars has led to some concern among fans of Prabhas. Given the large cast, there is concern that Prabhas might receive less screen time, potentially overshadowing his contribution to the film.

Directed by visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin, “Kalki 2898 AD” stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.