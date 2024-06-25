Kalki 2898 AD: Hindi and Telugu Day 1 box office predictions

Hyderabad: India’s film industry is buzzing with anticipation for the release of Kalki 2898 AD, a mega-budget sci-fi epic that is set to become one of the most massive releases of 2024. With an ensemble cast of top-tier actors and a mega-budget that promises breathtaking visuals and groundbreaking effects.

Slated to hit theaters on 27th June 2024, this highly anticipated film is poised to break multiple box office records. The hype among movie enthusiasts is palpable, with the film already creating a significant buzz.

Record-Breaking Advance Bookings, Day 1 Prediction

Advance bookings for “Kalki 2898 AD” have started with a bang. In North India alone, almost 13,000 tickets were sold in just a few hours after the bookings opened, with box office trades predicting an opening day collection of over Rs 25 crores in this region. This is a significant achievement, especially considering it is projected to surpass the Hindi opening collections of mega-hits like Prabhas’ “Salaar: Part 1.“

Pan-Indian and International Projections

The film is expected to have a spectacular opening across India. In the Telugu states, it’s projected to rake in between Rs 90-100 crores. Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, expectations are set around Rs 15 crores plus. These figures are a testament to the widespread appeal of “Kalki 2898 AD.”

Internationally, the movie is making waves as well, especially in the United States where premiere pre-sales have already crossed $2.5 million. In North America, it surpassed $2.74 million, with still 1.5 days left until its release. These numbers not only showcase the film’s global anticipation but also position it to potentially become the highest-grossing Indian film for premieres in North America, surpassing even “RRR.”

The movie features an ensemble cast of some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. “Kalki 2898 AD” is sure to deliver powerful performances and electrifying on-screen chemistry. With its record-breaking budget, a cast of superstars, and the promise of an extraordinary cinematic journey, this film is set to make history on 27th June 2024.