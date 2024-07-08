Will Prabhas tie knot in 2024? His family answers big question

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Prabhas is currently enjoying the success of his latest movie, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which is nearing the impressive Rs 1000 crore mark. While his films are a hit, his personal life, especially his marriage, is always a hot topic among fans and the media.

Prabhas, one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film industry, has millions of fans eager to know when he will tie the knot. His aunt, Shyamala Devi, often speaks about his wedding and recently made comments that are going viral.

In a new interview, Shyamala Devi talked about the ongoing rumors about Prabhas’ marriage.

“It has been proved to what extent goodness can take a man (referring to Kalki’s success). Some people said that Prabhas would not be successful after ‘Baahubali’. But, their expectations were reversed. The same is true of Prabhas’ marriage,” Syamala Devi said.

She expressed her belief in divine timing, saying, “We want him to get married. But, time will come. We are with that belief. Krishnam Raju garu takes care of everything from above. So far everything he expected has happened. Marriage will also take place.”

When media asked her if Prabhas’ wedding will take place this year in 2024, she laughed and said, “Let’s celebrate one by one. He is busy with his career and marriage is one such phase which will happen when the time is right.”

Prabhas has been linked to many actresses, including Anushka Shetty, but he and his team have repeatedly clarified that he is not in a romantic relationship with any actress.

From Shyamala Devi’s comments, it seems Prabhas is not planning to marry anytime soon, especially with his busy film schedule ahead.