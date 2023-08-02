Will probe ‘sudden glorification’ of Aurangzeb: Maha dy CM Fadnavis

"If there are heroes, they are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharana Pratap and APJ Abdul Kalam. Why should there be glorification of Aurangzeb suddenly? Is it deliberate?" he asked.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said if necessary, a dedicated SIT would be set up to probe whether the “sudden glorification” of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb by some elements in the state was deliberate.

Speaking in the state assembly in response to a calling attention notice by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, Fadnavis who holds the home portfolio, said Aurangzeb can never be a role model for the Indian Muslims.

“We will probe this and we are getting information from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Intelligence Bureau (IB). If necessary, we will set up a dedicated Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe this,” he said.

Fadnavis said communal flare-ups were not good for the development and progress of Maharashtra.
Rane demanded an SIT probe into the incidents of glorification of Aurangzeb.

Social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb put up by some individuals had triggered tension and clashes in parts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar and Beed districts, a couple of months ago.

