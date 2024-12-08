Will raise Lagcherla issues in Telangana Assembly: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, December 7, assured the people in Lagcherla that he would raise their concerns in the Telangana Assembly.

It is to be noted that the winter session of the Telangana Assembly will begin on December 9. The BRS working president held an interaction with the people of Lagcherla, Vikarabad, who are protesting against the land acquisition by the Telangana government for the proposed pharma city.

He enquired about their well-being and assured them of his support while demanding the government to stop harassing the victims and address their issues. KTR further assured that the BRS would continue to stand by the people until the land acquisition in Lagcherla was cancelled, a press release from the party said.

KTR demands withdrawal of cases

The Sircilla MLA demanded the government withdraw all illegal cases filed against the tribal farmers whose lands were sought to be acquired rather unsuccessfully.

He criticised the government for “harassing” the affected families through the police and stated that such actions were unbecoming of a government that should be supporting its people.

He spoke with the Vikarabad district SP over the phone, urging him to “stop the police from harassing the victims by implicating them in illegal cases.”

He assured the victims that their demands would be raised in the Assembly sessions. He condemned the filing of “illegal cases” against those fighting for their rightful land and reiterated the BRS’s commitment to protecting the rights of tribal people and poor farmers.

He mentioned that the government had previously bowed to the victims’ struggle and cancelled the notification.

He demanded the government not try acquiring the same lands under the guise of promoting an industrial corridor.

The former Telangana minister insisted that instead of taking tribal lands, the government should acquire the 500 acres of land owned by Revanth Reddy‘s family in Veldanda for industrial purposes.

He accused Revanth Reddy of committing blunders by grabbing tribal lands.

He assured that the BRS would support the legal fight on behalf of the victims, including former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, who is currently in jail in connection with the same issue.

Lagcherla violence

The Lagcherla violence dates back to August 9 when a farmers meeting regarding land acquisition for the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TIIC).

During this hearing, it is alleged that a group of individuals affected by the land acquisition process attacked government officers.

While several individuals involved in the attack have been arrested, the remand report claims that a confession made by one of the accused led to Reddy being named as the primary accused in this case.