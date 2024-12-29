Will Rajamouli’s SSMB 29 break RRR’s Rs 250 cr OTT record?

Hyderabad: Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history, earning global praise and even winning an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu. Now, fans can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this iconic film through the documentary RRR: Behind and Beyond.

The Documentary’s Release

The documentary first hit select theaters on December 20, 2024, but didn’t get much attention. Many people preferred watching this kind of content at home instead of in cinemas. So, the makers quickly released it on Netflix, where it’s now available for everyone to stream.

This 97-minute feature includes interviews with Rajamouli, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and the creative team. It highlights the challenges and dedication behind creating RRR.

When RRR was released on Netflix, it became a global sensation, introducing Indian cinema to audiences worldwide. Netflix reportedly spent Rs. 250 crore for the streaming rights, which turned out to be a great investment.

Fans are now excited about Rajamouli’s next film, SSMB 29, starring Mahesh Babu. Many believe Netflix will go all out to secure its rights, with some speculating the cost could be as high as Rs. 500 crore.

RRR: Behind and Beyond offers fans a unique look at the passion and effort that went into making RRR. Now streaming on Netflix, the documentary is a must-watch for fans of Indian cinema.