Will Salman Khan’s ‘Battle of Galwan’ miss its big date?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to bring a powerful war drama to the big screen with Battle of Galwan. But just weeks before its expected April 17 release, industry buzz suggests the film may be postponed.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the movie is inspired by the real-life 2020 clash in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. Salman will be seen playing the role of brave Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film promises intense action, strong emotions, and a patriotic storyline that highlights courage and sacrifice.

However, reports say that the shoot is not yet fully complete. A few important scenes are still being filmed, along with some reshoots. Once that is done, the film will go into post-production editing, background score, visual effects and final touches. Since the story is based on a sensitive real-life military incident, the makers are also expected to seek approval from the Ministry of Defence before release. All this may take more time than planned.

Sources close to the production say Salman is keen on delivering a high-quality film and does not want to rush the process. If that means pushing the release date, so be it. While there has been no official announcement yet, trade experts feel it may be difficult to meet the April deadline.

For fans, this film is special. After larger-than-life action entertainers, they are excited to see Salman in a serious, uniformed role inspired by real events. The combination of patriotism, drama and Salman’s screen presence has already created strong curiosity.

If the film does get delayed, the makers may choose another meaningful date later in the year, possibly around Independence Day, to give it the grand release it deserves.

For now, audiences will have to wait a little longer for clarity. One thing is certain: whenever the Battle of Galwan arrives, expectations will be sky-high.