Will Saudi Arabia turn blind eye to Ronaldo, partner for breaking law?

Ever since Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia’s club Al-Nassr, many questions have been raised.

Now, apart from the game, people are also debating whether Ronaldo and his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez can stay together because in the Kingdom it is illegal for a man and a woman to live under the same roof outside a wedding.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who are together since 2017 are yet to get married.

Ronaldo and his partner Rodriguez, have two kids together— Bella and Alana.

Ronaldo also has three more kids— Cristiano Jr, Eva and Mateo, who are twins.

According to the Spanish news agency EFE, Ronaldo is unlikely to face punishment as he is one of the most famous players in the world.

“Although the laws still prohibit cohabitation without a marriage contract, the authorities have begun to turn a blind eye and not persecute anyone. Of course, these laws are used when there is a problem or a crime.” Saudi lawyer to EFE

“The Saudi Arabian authorities, today, do not interfere in this matter [in the case of foreigners], but the law continues to prohibit cohabitation outside of marriage.” Another Saudi lawyer to EFE

On Friday, December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a 2.5-year contract, after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo has reportedly signed a deal worth more than 200 million euros with Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo was unveiled to a crowd at Al-Nasr Stadium on Tuesday, January 3, after officially joining the Saudi club.

Ronaldo will have to wait until January 22, before making its expected debut in the Saudi League. He is serving a 2-match ban for smashing an Everton fan’s phone back in April 2022, during his time at Manchester United.

