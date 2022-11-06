Will save Gujarat from trickery of BJP’s ‘double engine’: Rahul

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 6th November 2022 2:35 pm IST
India is witnessing death of democracy: Rahul Gandhi
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his party will fulfil the promises it has made to the people of Gujarat and save them from the “deceit” of the BJP’s “double engine”.

“LPG cylinder in Rs 500, 10 lakh jobs to youth, Farmer’s loan waiver up to 3 lakh. We will fulfil the ‘CongressNa8Vachan‘ we made to the people of Gujarat,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Will save you from the deceit of BJP’s ‘double engine’, will celebrate ‘festival of change’ in the state,” the former Congress chief said.

Elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The poll contest will be triangular with the Congress, the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party going all out to woo voters.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 99 seats and the Congress 77 of the total 182 seats.

