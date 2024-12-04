Will Sobhita Dhulipala quit acting post marriage? Chay answers

Hyderabad: Tollywood is all set to celebrate the wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala today, December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The traditional ceremony has been the talk of the town, with fans eager to see this beautiful couple finally tie the knot.

The pre-wedding festivities began in November, with Sobhita sharing joyful photos from her haldi and pelli kuthuru ceremonies. Their love story has captured the hearts of fans and media alike, making this wedding a much-awaited event.

Life After Marriage

There have been lot of rumours and talks that the new Akkineni bahu might walk away from the acting post her wedding with Naga Chaitanya. In a recent interview, Chay was asked if Sobhita will continue her acting career. “Yes, absolutely!” he replied, showing full support for her passion. He also spoke warmly about Sobhita’s family, calling them affectionate and welcoming.

How did Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita meet?

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita first met at a work event in Mumbai. Chay revealed, “We first spoke during an event for our OTT shows. That’s how it all started.” From this casual meeting, their relationship blossomed into something special.

The couple’s romance sparked public interest in 2022 after photos of their Europe vacation surfaced online. By 2023, a photo of them together at a London restaurant fueled even more excitement. Fans have followed their journey eagerly ever since.

What’s Next?

After the wedding, both Chaitanya and Sobhita have exciting projects. Chaitanya’s next movie, Thandel, releases in February 2025, while Sobhita continues to shine in films and series.