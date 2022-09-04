Will soon open comedian Chris Rock’s show, claims Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday claimed on Twitter that famous comedian Chris Rock has invited him to open one of his shows.

When a follower posted an old video clip of Musk where he is seen seen doing a stand-up artist’s act, the SpaceX CEO replied: “Chris Rock invited me to open for one of his shows. Thanks Chris! I will try not to flounder too much”.

A Musk follower replied: “I hope Will Smith isn’t in the audience”.

Another posted: “If this is true I take back any criticism of Will Smith slapping Rock.”

In the video clip, the world’s richest man with over 104 million followers is heard saying that he “reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill normal dude?”

His tweet came as the Will-Smith-slapped-Chris-Rock saga is still playing in people’s memory.

Smith stormed the stage at the Academy Awards in March and slapped Chris after the comic compared the ‘Seven Pounds’ actor’s wife’s shaven head to actress Demi Moore’s buzzcut in the 1997 film ‘G.I. Jane’.

The actor then twice howled at Chris from his seat in front of stunned A-listers and while watched by millions of film fans around the world, “Keep my wife’s name out your f mouth.”

Dumfounded Rock said after the slap, “Will Smith just slapped the s*** out of me. Oh, I could go…” while looking into the stage wings, and then saying, “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

It was later highlighted that Will’s wife of 25 years Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, had shaved her head as she has alopecia.