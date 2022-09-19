Will take time to provide jobs to the unemployed: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekher Yadav on Monday said that the Nitish Kumar government will give jobs to unemployed persons but it will take some time.

Interacting with media persons here, he said: “We have started the process of recruitment but it will take months to complete the promises made by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.”

Nitish Kumar, during the hosting of the national flag at Gandhi Maidan on Independence Day this year, announced 20 lakh jobs. Tejashwi Yadav, during the 2020 Assembly election, also announced 10 lakh jobs after the first cabinet meeting when his party forms the government in the state.

The Minister also sakid: “Those who are asking questions about the jobs should introspect. The Narendra Modi government has promised 2 crore jobs every year. Where are the 16 crore jobs in the last 8 years?”

The unemployed youths of Bihar, especially those who have qualified the CTET and BTET, are holding protests every day.

Sources claim that the Bihar government is using delaying tactics with an aim to provide jobs just before the 2024 Lok Sabha election to woo the voters through jobs.

At present, there is provision of Rs 64,788 crore in the annual budget for the salary of employees under state government, and Rs 24,252 crore for pensions. If 10 lakh jobs will be given, the budget will go up by Rs 15,000 crore per year.