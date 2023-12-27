Will TSPSC Group 2 exam be deferred again? CM Revanth addresses concerns

Hyderabad: Amid speculations over another deferment in holding the TSPSC Group 2 exam, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy stated that for the government to carry out the due process, the Governor will have to accept the resignation of the former chairman and members of the board, new appointments have to be made.

While speaking after the launch of the Praja Palana Scheme, on Wednesday, Decemeber 27, CM Revanth assured government job aspirants, and those prepapring for TSPSC Group 2, exams that 2 lakh government jobs in Telangana would be filled by December 2024.

TSPSC chairman had submitted his resignantion to the governor after meeting the newly elected chief minister on December 11. However the resignantion is under review.

The Governor is facing a dilemma regarding the resignation submitted by Janardhan Reddy. The issue is sub-judice as a case was filed and a probe was initiated in the paper leak case.

If the resignation is accepted, the Governor is uncertain if it will end the case and probe into the paper leak. Apart from taking a legal opinion, there is a possibility of the Governor’s office writing a letter to the Chief Secretary to know the current state government’s stand.

On Tuesday, Decemebr 27, TPCC vice-president Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the government had asked the TSPSC chairman and its board members to resign to clean the corruption of the commission.

While speaking to media personnel on the sidelines, he said that the Governor might want to hold the TSPSC chairman and members accountable for the paper leaks.

Group 2 exam deferred, TSPSC leaks & controversies

TSPSC question papers relating to Assistant Engineer (AE), Group-1 Preliminary and DAO exams were leaked in March this year. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested about 100 accused, including some employees of TSPSC, in the case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) too investigated the case.

The TSPSC paper leak case had become a major issue with the opposition parties targeting then BRS government over its failure to conduct the exams in a foolproof manner leading to paper leaks and postponement and cancellations of Group-1 Preliminary examination and other tests.

Following the paper leak, the TSPSC had cancelled Group-1 Preliminary examination, which was conducted in October 2022. More 2.87 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Though the re-examination was conducted in June 2023, some candidates approached the High Court raising doubts over the conduct of the examination including not taking the biometric tests. The High Court cancelled the exam again and pulled up TSPSC for failing to conduct the exams in a proper manner.

The repeated cancellation and postponement of exams had evoked strong protest from the unemployed youth, who demanded scrapping of TSPSC Board.

This is believed to be one of the factors that worked against the BRS in the recent Assembly elections.

The previous BRS government had appointed Janardhan Reddy as TSPSC chairman on May 19, 2021.

A 1996-batch IAS officer, Janardhan Reddy held several key positions in the government including as secretary, higher education, and the commissioner of GHMC and the HMDA. He took voluntary retirement a few months before his superannuation to take up the job of TSPSC chairman.