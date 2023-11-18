Will unveil BJP’s roadmap for Telangana today: Amit Shah

Delhi: Ahead of his visit to the poll-bound state of Telangana today, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is committed to the all-round development of the southern state going to polls on November 30.

Taking to his microblogging site, X, Shah wrote “PM @narendramodi Ji-led BJP is committed to the all-round development of Telangana. Will unveil the BJP’s Sankalp Patra, the PM Modi Ji’s roadmap for the state today”.

PM @narendramodi Ji-led BJP is committed to the all-round development of Telangana.

Will unveil the BJP's Sankalp Patra, the PM Modi Ji’s roadmap for the state today. Additionally will engage with the people in the rallies at Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal East. #TelanganaWithBJP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2023

He also wrote that he will address multiple rallies today at Gadwal, Nalgonda and Warangal East.

During his visit, Amit Shah said he will also release BJP’s election manifesto in Hyderabad.

The BJP is expected to step up its campaign for the polls with several union ministers participating in the rallies in the coming days.

Shah is scheduled to hold a meeting with Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leaders in Hyderabad, who have been demanding internal reservations within the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, a party release informed on Thursday.

Also Read Siblings stand as pillar of support for Revanth Reddy in Kodangal, Kamareddy

Earlier on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a public gathering organised by the MRPS, a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of scheduled castes in Telangana.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javdekar on Friday hit out at the ruling party in Telangana Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and called it “bhoomi donga” accusing that a huge chunk of the land went missing and thousands of farmers lost their land through the Dharani portal.

“No meeting of any village was held to validate land records and not even any filed visit to check the land boundaries. Other than Dharani there are no land records. What happened to physical land records? Where had they gone? The Dharani portal scam is the biggest scam. Lakhs of people lost their land. The village revenue officer had all the records of the land. Village revenue officers were posted somewhere else,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, alleging that the people have lost their lands in the absence of land records.

Madigas is a Dalit community with a sizeable population historically occupied by leather workers and manual scavengers.

Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30. The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.