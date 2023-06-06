Will urge Centre to add SC, ST reservation hike in Constitution: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will urge the Centre to include the recent increase in reservation to SC and ST communities under the ninth schedule of the Constitution.

He also gave an assurance that the government will table the Socio-Economic Survey report in the legislature.

The chief minister said this after being felicitated by a delegation of the Federation of Backward Classes and Dalit seers here, his office said in a release.

Terming the hike of reservation by the previous BJP government an election gimmick, the CM said that even though the legislation enhancing reservation was implemented, they sent the proposal to the Centre to include the same in the 9th schedule just two days before elections.

The previous government has created confusion on the pretext of creating internal reservation for backward and scheduled castes, he said. “As a result of ignoring the advice given by us to take all communities into confidence before enhancing internal reservation, they faced opposition from various communities.”

Such confusions arise when one does not have a commitment to social justice, he further said, adding that the Jana Sangh and the BJP have always had an anti-reservation stance. “The increase in reservation is a political gimmick.”

The government will clear all confusions with regard to reservations, Siddaramaiah said, adding “The people of Karnataka have given an opportunity to the Congress party and are expecting a change.

Whether it is in power or not, the Congress is always a secular party and will never compromise on its stand with regard to social justice.”

Equal opportunities have to be given to people who are deprived of opportunities, the CM said, adding that when Congress was in power previously, the government had conducted socio-economic surveys through a permanent backward classes commission at a cost of Rs 162 crore.

“The previous governments hesitated to receive the survey report, but now our government will receive the report. Necessary facilities shall be provided in different sectors like education, employment, and business based on the facts,” he added.

