Willing to resign from post if rebels oppose me: Maha CM Uddhav

In a Facebook live address to the public and rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that he is willing to resign from his post if an MLA from the rebel camp objects to his leadership.

If any MLA wants me to not continue as the CM, I am ready to take all my belongings from Versha Bungalow (official residence of the CM) to Matoshri Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, said while addressing a Facebook live.

Uddhav further remarked that he is grateful for the help he got in the last 2.5 years.

Several people have told me that when Uddhav Ji speaks, it feels like he is a member of our family. That is all I require. The position of chief minister came to me by chance; it is not something I aspire to. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, said while addressing a Facebook live.

“Hindutva is Shiv Sena’s identity, and we will never abandon it,” he asserted.

We are doing exactly what Balasaheb said. We follow his Hindutva ideology. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, said while addressing a Facebook live.

The CM also expressed his disappointment in rebels and said that he was surprised when the NCP supremo and INC leader Sonia Gandhi offered the post of the chief minister to him after the formation of the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) coalition government.

I call them my people but I am unsure if they feel the same about me. If they think that I am not capable (of being the CM), then they should come and say it to my face. If anyone (from the rebel MLA camp) conveys the same to me, I will resign immediately. I am not someone who will fight for the chair. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, said while addressing a Facebook live.

Following the party’s loss in the recently concluded Municipal elections, over 30-40 Shiv Sena MLAs including the now sacked chief party whip Eknath Shinde expressed their disappointment in the working of the party causing a turmoil within the MVA government.

As Eknath Shinde and numerous other party lawmakers arrived in Guwahati from Surat today, the political deadlock in Maharashtra reached its second day. Shinde declared that he is supported by 46 MLAs and stated that he will not change parties.

34 MLAs on Wednesday wrote to the Maharashtra Governor backing Eknath Shinde. The leaders have said Eknath Shinde would remain the legislative party leader of the Shiv Sena, a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray sacked him.

A signed letter from 34 MLAs to the Governor, dispatched late this afternoon, named Shinde as their leader.

Shinde on Wednesday had tweeted that the meeting to be held on Wednesday evening by Maharasthra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is invalid.

The rebel camp as a response to the ultimatum appointed MLA Bharat Gogavale as the chief representative of the Shiv Sena legislature in the state assembly.

“Shiv Sena MLA Shri Bharat Gogavale has been appointed as the Chief Representative of Shiv Sena Legislature. The reason is that the orders issued by Mr. Sunil Prabhu regarding today’s meeting of MLAs are legally invalid,” he tweeted in Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena called all MLAs to a meeting at Varsha, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s official residence, in a letter issued via WhatsApp, email, and SMS. The meeting will likely be presided over by Thackeray through video conference as he has Covid.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, reached Assam’s Guwahati city early Wednesday.