Willing to sacrifice my life for this country: Telangana CM KCR

Wanaparthy: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi –led government chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at an event in Wanaparthy said that it is his utmost priority that the politics of hatred and communal violence be stopped as fast as possible.

Addressing a massive public meeting here on Tuesday, the chief minister said, “I am willing to even sacrifice my life to stop this cancer from spreading and safeguarding the harmony, peace and brotherhood in the country.”

“Telangana is a proven example that people from all castes and religions can progress together despite all odds. If the entire country progresses Telangana will progress together too,” said the chief minister. He added that we must all work together to overthrow the spreading of hate and division of people in the name of religion and caste.

Praising the people present in the rally he asked if he should go ahead with his fight to overthrow the central government, he was met with a roar. “Whenever I ask the people of this state if I should fight against the BJP the answer has been a strong yes.”

He said he dreams of a “Bangaru Bharat” and is willing to do anything to fight the divisive force of communalism and hatred.