Wine shops in Hyderabad to remain shut for Bonalu

Hyderabad: Wine and toddy shops, including bar-cum-restaurants shall remain closed from 6:00 am on July 13 to 6:00 am on July 15 in view of Sree Ujjaini Mahankali Jathara (Bonalu).

The order was issued by Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, July 10. The order does not apply to bars in star hotels and registered clubs.

All wine shops in located within the limits of Gandhinagar police station in Hyderabad’s central zone are to remain closed, as well as shops within the police station limits of Chilkalguda, Lalaguda, and Warasiguda in east zone shall remain shut for Bonalu festival.

Wine shops within the limits of Begumpet, Gopalpuram, Tukaramgate, Marredpally, Mahankali, Ramgopalpet and Market police stations in North zone will also remain closed.