Wings India 2026 inaugurated at Hyderabad’s Begumpet Airport

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu inaugurated Wings India 2026 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 28.

The four-day event, Asia’s largest biennial civil aviation event, will continue till January 31.

Anchored around the theme ‘Indian Aviation: Paving the Future–From Design to Deployment, Manufacturing to Maintenance, Inclusivity to Innovation and Safety to Sustainability’, Wings India 2026 will highlight India’s rapidly expanding aviation sector, a press release said.

The event will showcase the country’s growing global footprint and its vision to emerge as a hub for manufacturing, services, innovation, and sustainable aviation solutions.

Wings India 2026 will feature an international exhibition, static aircraft displays, flying and aerobatic shows, a high-level international conference, CEO roundtables, B2B and B2G meetings, an aviation job fair, an awards ceremony, and cultural programmes at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Delegates and participants from across the world are expected, reinforcing the event’s stature as a premier global aviation forum.

Static and flying displays will include a wide range of aircraft, with highlight performances by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force, the release added.

