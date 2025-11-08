Winter session of Parliament from Dec 1 to 19: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament will be held from December 1 to 19, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

“The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business),” Rijiju said on X.

The Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the #WinterSession of #Parliament from 1st December 2025 to 19th December, 2025 (subject to exigencies of Parliamentary business).



Looking forward to a constructive &… pic.twitter.com/QtGZn3elvT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 8, 2025

“Looking forward to a constructive and meaningful Session that strengthens our democracy and serves the aspirations of the people,” he said.