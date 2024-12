Leaders of some INDIA bloc parties on Monday protested in Parliament complex over the Adani row, with Gandhi conducting a mock ‘interview’ over the issue with Congress members wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi takes a mock interview of Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, wearing face masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, at a protest demanding a probe following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) (PTI12_09_2024_000191B)

