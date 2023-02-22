Wipro’s lower pay offer to freshers triggers row

Indian multinational company Wipro’s decision to slash pay packages of freshers triggered a row with employees’ union NITES terming it ‘unjust’ and ‘unacceptable’.

Many Twitterati are expressing views against the company’s decision. Some of them are raising questions about trust in the company.

Freshers must decline Wipro’s lower pay offer, suggest Twitterati

One of them has suggested that the freshers must decline the offer and the company need to avoid this practice.

Following are some of the reactions of twitterati

Fresher must declined offer and wipro has to avoid this unethical practice — Buyback Updates (@share_buyback) February 21, 2023

This is akin to CHEATING @RishadPremji @Wipro . If you cannot afford a new employee, why make an offer, take back offer or reduce salary. With all might at your disposal if your planning team cannot forecast accurately, then they are the ones to be SACKED not innocent fresher. — TruthAlways (@dharmo_rakshita) February 21, 2023

It's better to open a tea coffee stall near @Wipro office than join there as a fresher. pic.twitter.com/pmUZhjSZT7 — Arun Nair (@ArunKNairr) February 20, 2023

Company’s offer to freshers

Recently, Wipro wrote an email to freshers who have been offered pay of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, asking if they would be able to work for Rs 3.5 lakh per annum. The move has come from Wipro following delays in onboarding 2022 batch of graduates.

Candidates who come within the bracket of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum, waiting to be on-boarded, received an email from the management of Wipro on February 16, asking them whether they would work for lesser pay, telling them to respond by February 20, according to sources.

“Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you. Currently, we have certain project engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakh. We would like to offer all our velocity graduates in the FY2023 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles,” the email read.

The email added, “If you choose to accept this offer, all previous offers will stand void. We encourage you to grab this opportunity as it is time-bound.”

Sources also said that freshers who choose not to accept Wipro’s offer with lesser pay can hold on to the original offer.