With 10cr per movie, who is the highest-paid Tollywood actress?

Hyderabad: After delivering some of the best performances, Tollywood actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a spree of success now. Her firecracker energy in the first ever item song ‘Oo Antava’ was hailed by her fans and celebrities too. We saw her action-packed moves in the web series Family Man 2 and in the recent trailer of her upcoming movie Yashodha.

Samantha, The Highest Paid Tollywood Actress

Considering her current status in the industry, speculations are rife that the actress has decided to hike her remuneration. Sam used to charge Rs 3-4cr per project earlier. Post her short stint in Pushpa, she reportedly charged Rs 8cr. Now, it is being said that Samantha is increasing her fees from Rs 8cr to 10cr for her upcoming projects.

To filter out the best ones it seems like the actress is going to charge more in her future projects. It is noteworthy that Sam is charging as much as Tamil actress Nayanthara who is also one of the highest-paid female actors in Tollywood charging around Rs. 10 to 11 cr per movie. Going by the latest reports, Samatha and Nayanthara are now on the same pay scale.

On the other hand, Sam has been diagnosed with ‘Myositis’ and she is going through treatment in the US and will be back to shoot her next love story ‘Kushi’ with Tollywood’s hunk Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Hollywood debut ‘Arrangements of Love’ in her kitty.