Priyanka Chopra is followed by other Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Updated: 5th January 2022 4:16 pm IST
With 73M followers, who is the most followed Bollywood celeb on Instagram?
Shraddha Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the well-established stars in the world. From winning Miss World to being the superstar of Bollywood, she is a powerhouse talent and there is no doubt about that. She has had decades of fame and success in Bollywood. PeeCee, who got married to Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, has carved a niche for herself in the West as well with several international projects in her kitty.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Instagram)

Now, the actress has bagged another title. Yes, you heard that! Priyanka is now the most followed Bollywood star on Instagram by defeating other divas including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and more. She has 72.4 million of huge followers on the photo-sharing app and is very close to 73M.

Most followed celebs Instagram

  • Priyanka Chopra — 72.4M
  • Shradhha Kapoor — 68.5M
  • Deepika Padukone — 63.4M
  • Anushka Sharma — 60.4M
  • Akshay Kumar — 58.3M
  • Katrina Kaif — 55.9M

Priyanka Chopra’s journey in the world of cinema

Priyanka made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan and later made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She had starred in many hit films including Waqt, Agnipath, Don, Krrish, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Dostana.

In terms of work, Priyanka will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. She will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

