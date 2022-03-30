With Galaxy S22, Samsung brings great specs in less size

New Delhi: Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S22 series in India and there are three models to choose from: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and their little sibling, Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India starts at Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs 76,999.

We used the base model for around a week and here is what we think about the latest premium smartphone.

In terms of design, the smartphone scores really decent marks. The Galaxy S22 looks and feels premium thanks to the phantom white colour.

On the rear side of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a triple-camera setup with the LED flash and Samsung branding at the bottom.

The right edge of the device houses the power button and a dedicated space for the volume keys.

At the bottom, the device features a Type-C USB charging port, Nano-SIM Card Slot, and stereo speakers. The smartphone does not offer a 3.5mm audio jack.

At the front, the smartphone features a punch-hole camera in the centre top of the display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition which performs really smoothly during our review.

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel.

The device features an amazing display and if you stream movies on a smartphone, you would enjoy it. The Galaxy S22’s screen is one of the best in its class.

The triple rear camera setup houses a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and a 10MP telephoto shooter.

During the review, we found camera performance impressive in various lights. The low-light performance was good and was capable of producing bright images using a dedicated night mode.

The device comes with Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Single Take Mode and Night produced very sharp and detailed pictures in various light conditions.

The photos we captured during review were colourful.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S22 carries a 10MP selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. Selfie camera takes sharp selfies with good dynamic range.

Selfies taken during the day had good detail and exposure, but failed to deliver the same in absence of proper light.

Under the hood, there is the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. During our review, we did not feel any lag while using the device for everyday tasks such as using it for emails, calls, surfing, browsing, watching videos, etc.

In addition, it is also good enough for someone who is looking for a smartphone for playing games and using social media.

Galaxy S22 comes with a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support. Once fully charged, the device lasted for almost a day during normal to medium usage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and more.

Conclusion: Galaxy S22 is the ultimate device for those who do not want to buy a huge smartphone but aim for a premium experience. Overall, the smartphone looks good, runs without a glitch and captures good images.