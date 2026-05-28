With monsoon round the corner in Kerala, IMD predicts heavy rain and winds

Thiruvananthapuram: With the southwest monsoon set to arrive over Kerala in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of intensified rainfall activity across the state till Sunday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

The IMD said isolated places in Kerala are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Weather officials cautioned that sudden cloud formation and intense spells of rain could trigger localised damage, especially in vulnerable regions.

According to meteorologists, satellite images indicate strengthening westerly winds over the Arabian Sea, a key indicator of the approaching monsoon, locally known as ‘Edavappathi’.

The atmosphere is expected to remain heavily clouded over the next few days, with intermittent rain likely across all districts.

Though no district-specific alert has been issued in the IMD’s official five-day forecast, the State Disaster Management Authority has urged the public not to lower their guard.

Officials warned that even without formal alerts, sudden thunderstorms and strong winds can create dangerous situations.

People have been advised to remain extremely cautious during afternoon thunderstorms, which are expected to become more intense in the coming days.

Authorities said residents should immediately move into safe buildings at the first sign of lightning and avoid standing under trees or in open areas during strong winds and thunderstorms.

The Disaster Management Authority has also advised households to disconnect electrical appliances and keep doors and windows shut during intense lightning activity.

District administrations have asked residents in hilly and coastal areas to stay alert as rainfall is expected to strengthen further once the monsoon officially sets in.

People living in landslide and erosion-prone areas have been advised to avoid unnecessary night travel and remain vigilant.

Fishermen have also been warned to strictly follow official advisories before venturing into the sea due to the possibility of rough weather and high waves along the Kerala coast.

Meanwhile, the state government has intensified monsoon preparedness measures, including cleaning drains and activating round-the-clock control rooms in all districts.