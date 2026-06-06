With paan spat on her foot, influencer swears off Charminar

Hyderabad: A social media influencer vowed never to visit the iconic Charminar again after someone spat paan residue at her feet near the monument.

The influencer, with the Instagram handle “highonheroin,” shared a video on Saturday, June 6, with the text overlay reading, “galti se Charminar aa gayi (ended up at Charminar by mistake),” with laughing emojis.

Failing to hold back laughter, she said, “Guys, aaj ke baad kabhi Charminar nahi aaogi. Kisine mere per par paan thook diya (Guys, after today, I’ll never come to Charminar. Someone spat paan on my foot).”

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Gesturing toward her feet covered in paan spit, she laughed once more at the sheer absurdity of the moment.

This is not the first time Charminar has faced public scrutiny for its poor maintenance. Although known for its tall, grand arches and four elegant minarets, the city’s symbol has been reduced to a subject of online debate over cleanliness in Hyderabad.

A viral video in February earlier this year highlighted the lack of civic sense, showing Charminar surrounded by heaps of garbage. People were seen discarding food waste and plastic cups, even as many identified proudly as residents of the historic area.