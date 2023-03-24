With Rs 820cr net worth, meet the richest actress in India

Mumbai: The Hindi film industry is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. Bollywood is a place where stars are paid handsomely for their amazing work. Though there is a huge pay disparity, several actresses have still made it to the millionaires club. They have managed to amass truly massive fortunes through their acting careers and other business ventures. From blockbuster movies to successful production companies and big endorsement deals, several actresses have leveraged their talent and star power to build empires worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

But, do you know who is the richest among all? If not, then scroll down to know.

Richest Actress In Bollywood, India 2023

With a net worth of over Rs 800 crore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently the richest actress in India, according to multiple reports. The former Miss World, who has had a successful career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has established herself as a true icon in the entertainment industry.

Aishwarya made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Iruvar’ in 1997 and soon became one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in a number of hit films, including ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,’ ‘Devdas,’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar,’ among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Fee Per Movie

She is one of the highest paid in the industry and charges as much as Rs 10 crores per movie.

Endorsement Earnings of Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya has also been a brand ambassador for numerous high-profile companies, including L’Oréal, Longines, Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Titan, LUX, Nakshatra Diamond Jewellery, Lodha Group, Palmolive, Cadbury, Fuji Films, Kalyan Jewellers, TTK Prestige Group, De Beers Diamonds, and more.

According to reports, her annual income from endorsements is around Rs 80 to 90 crores.

Investments

Her success is not just limited to her work in front of the camera. She has also ventured into production, with her company, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Corporation, producing the 2018 film “Fanney Khan,” in which she also starred. Additionally, she has been involved in various other business ventures, including a stake in an international sports team.

She has also invested in companies known as Ambee, which is an environmental intelligence startup and a nutrition-based healthcare startup called Possible.