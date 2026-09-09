Wizz Air announces return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi with new routes

Wizz Air has announced plans to return to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, less than a year after ending its locally based operations in the UAE capital.

The ultra-low-cost airline said the two UAE cities, along with Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Amman in Jordan, would return to its network with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights.

“Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Amman are coming back with 12 routes and 49 weekly flights. Book them now!” Wizz Air said in an Instagram post.

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The airline has not yet released details of the 12 routes, including their destinations, launch dates or how the 49 weekly flights will be divided among the four cities. It is also unclear which Wizz Air operating bases will serve the routes.

The announcement comes just over a year after Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE-based ultra-low-cost carrier, ended its operations on September 1, 2025. Its final base departures took place on August 31.

Wizz Air had announced in July 2025 that it would suspend its locally based Abu Dhabi operation, citing operational challenges and geopolitical instability in the region. The airline also pointed to engine reliability issues associated with operating in the region’s extreme heat.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi was launched in 2020 as a joint venture between Wizz Air Holdings and Abu Dhabi’s ADQ. Its network connected the UAE capital with destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Following the closure of its Abu Dhabi base, Wizz Air continued to operate selected services to the region through its wider European network.