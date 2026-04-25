Woman accuses husband of threatening to sell their infant after marriage

Bareilly: A woman identified as Fatima has alleged that her husband, who married her under the pretext of being a Muslim, later took their four-month-old child and threatened to sell the baby.

She claimed that her husband, whose real name is Ashish, was returning from Delhi to Bareilly. Upon reaching the Bareilly railway station, Ashish allegedly took their four-month-old, saying he would return soon, and disappeared. Fatima then approached the Nawabganj police station in Bareilly.

Speaking to Bharat Samachar, Fatima said they fell in love after interacting on Instagram and began a relationship soon after.

“Shuru shuru woh Rehman naam bataakar usne mujhe phasaya tha. Shaadi bhi hogayi usse (In the beginning, he deceived me by claiming his name was Rehman. We even got married),” she said. On her return to her village in Mau, Madhya Pradesh, her family opposed the relationship over religious differences.

Ashish reportedly threatened to sell their child, claiming she could do nothing to intervene even if he carried out the threat.

She further alleged the police were unwilling to register a case, despite reporting the incident multiple times.

Conflict was resolved, says police

When contacted, the Nawabganj police said that she did approach the station; however, they clarified that since the incident did not fall under their jurisdiction, they could not register a case. The police refuted Fatima’s claims that Ashish introduced himself as Rehman before marriage.

Another inspector who handled the case described it in detail. “She always knew that his name was Ashish, that’s what she told us at least. After she told us about her husband and her child’s disappearance, we traced Ashish’s whereabouts.”

According to police, Fatima and Ashish resolved their conflict at the station, and she desired her intention to return home with her husband. However, he disappeared again just a few days later, the inspector said.

He claimed Faitma is making “false allegations” even after police intervention. “Ashish had a problem with taking Fatima’s father with them back to Delhi.”

Fatima was living with her father before Ashish left, as she had given birth to their child at her maternal home.

While Ashish remains at large with the child, Fatima continues to seek action against him.