Woman admitted to Hyderabad mental hospital after driving car on rly tracks; booked

Hyderabad: A 34-year-old woman was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda and booked on various charges after driving her car almost 7 km along live railway tracks near Shankarpally on Thursday, June 26, in a suspected bid to end her life.

Originally from Lucknow, the woman had recently lost her job at an IT company based in Gachibowli following a divorce. She was severely emotionally and economically strained, according to her family members who arrived here after the incident.

The woman drove into the tracks at Nagulapally and headed in the direction of Shankarpally, causing disruptions in rail movement and prompting the authorities to stop train services for nearly an hour. Some passenger and freight trains were delayed or diverted accordingly.

Government Railway Police rescued the woman. She was initially admitted to Osmania General Hospital for initial screening and then transferred to IMH for psychological assessment.

A case has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Railways Act.

A notice was also issued to her under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), commanding her appearance before the investigating officer after discharge.

Besides, the Shankarpally police charged her separately on charges of throwing stones at police officers while she was being detained. She will be served another notice at the hospital, officials confirmed.