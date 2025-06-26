Woman drives car on railway track near Shankarpally, triggers panic,

Hyderabad: A dramatic and highly unusual incident unfolded near Shankarpally in Telangana, where a woman stunned railway staff and commuters by driving her car directly onto a railway track, treating it as a road.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, led to a wave of panic among railway officials and forced authorities to halt Bengaluru–Hyderabad train services as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, railway staff at the scene were left shocked as the woman navigated her vehicle along the railway line. Despite their urgent attempts to stop her and prevent a potential disaster, the woman reportedly accelerated and sped away from the spot before she could be apprehended.

The breach triggered immediate safety protocols, with authorities suspending train movements on the affected section to avert any possible collision or mishap.

The disruption caused delays for several trains operating between Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Railway officials have launched a probe into the incident, describing it as a serious security lapse. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to determine how the woman accessed the tracks and what prompted her dangerous drive.

No injuries or accidents were reported as a result of the incident, but authorities have underscored the gravity of the breach.