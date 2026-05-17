Woman arrested for filing multiple fake rape cases in Belagavi

Belagavi: Police in Belagavi have arrested a woman accused of allegedly filing multiple false rape and cheating cases against police officers, influential persons and private individuals as part of an extortion racket aimed at extracting money through blackmail.

The accused has been identified as Reshma Shankar Mutaga, originally from Ghataprabha and currently residing in Lakshmi Nagar in Belagavi. Police said a rowdy sheet has now been opened against her following the investigation.

Addressing a press conference , Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said the woman allegedly used matrimonial applications and social media platforms by uploading attractive fake photographs to target wealthy and influential men.

According to the police, after establishing contact with victims, she would allegedly invite them to a predetermined location and later accuse them of rape or cheating, demanding money to settle the matter. Investigators further stated that she even attempted to blackmail police officials by accusing them of sexual assault when they handled her complaints.

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The case came under scrutiny after the accused lodged a complaint around eight months ago at the Ghataprabha police station against a man identified as Kalyan Yarakul, a private school employee from Tumakuru. She had alleged that he befriended her through a matrimonial platform, promised marriage and later cheated her.

Police said when officers initially hesitated to register the case, the woman allegedly threatened a police inspector, accusing him of taking a Rs 1 lakh bribe and later implicating him as well.

Following suspicion over repeated allegations, an inquiry led by Bailhongal DySP Veerayya Hiremath reportedly exposed the pattern of false complaints.

During the investigation, police found that similar cases had earlier been registered by the woman at Kudachi police station in 2012, at Ghataprabha in 2022 against a constable named Nagaraj Gadag, and in 2023 against a man from Gajendragad named Akash. In 2025, she also filed cheating and rape-related complaints in Dharwad and Yellapur police stations against multiple individuals, including a police inspector.

SP Ramrajan said the investigation revealed that all these complaints were fabricated and filed with the intention of extortion and intimidation. Further investigation is underway.