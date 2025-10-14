Woman attempts suicide at Prajavani meet over Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: A single mother of three children threatened to end her life during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme held at the Nirmal district collectorate on Monday, October 13. She claimed that after demolishing her house and constructing the basement under the Indiramma Illu housing scheme, officials were not releasing the first payment for the work completed.

The woman, identified as Gangamani, a resident of Dahegaon village in Bhainsa mandal, went to the terrace of the collectorate and threatened to jump from there if justice was not done to her.

The police stationed there convinced her and took her to the collector’s chamber, where she took out a blade and tried to slit her wrist. The police prevented her from doing so, and medical and health officials were called to treat her for the cuts.

Speaking with a media person in a video making rounds on social media, Gangamani says that when the Indiramma house was sanctioned, her husband was already battling for life. She says that she got her house demolished, borrowed money and constructed the basement, after which her husband passed away.

“I’m left with three sons aged 3, 6 and 8. We are poor and now in debt. For the past 7 months, I have been going around government offices meeting all the officials, but nobody is helping,” she tells a media person.

She urged the officials to construct the house and give it to her, if they didn’t want to release funds for the first instalment of the construction (basement).

Siasat.com made multiple attempts to contact the project director of the housing department in Nirmal district and the revenue officials for a comment. They couldn’t be reached.