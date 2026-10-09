Woman belt shop owner held under PD Act in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Borabanda Police on Thursday, October 8, put a woman belt shop owner under the Preventive Detention Act based on orders from Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar.

The accused, 40-year-old Ch Mary, had been running an illegal belt shop within the limits of Borabanda Police Station for the past few years. She was involved in several cases relating to the illegal sale of liquor.

Considering her continued involvement in such unlawful activities, Mary was arrested under the Telangana Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (PD Act).

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The Hyderabad Police issued a warning against illegal sale of liquor and said, “It has come to the notice of Borabanda Police that some persons are running illegal belt shops and selling liquor unauthorizedly in the limits of PS Borabanda, without a valid license, in violation of the Excise Act.”