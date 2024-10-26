Woman caught cheating in TGPSC Group 1 mains exam, disqualified

Hyderabad: A woman was disqualified and barred from completing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 Mains exams after she was found concealing study material.

The student from an engineering college in Ranga Reddy District was reportedly found displaying suspicious behaviour following which an invigilator found the material on her. She was reportedly caught noting down answers from her left palm on the rough page of the answer booklet, even before the exam began.

According to reports, she was immediately disqualified even before the issuance of the exam paper.

The TGPSC Group 1 Mains exam for Paper IV (Economy and Development) was held on October 25, 2024, across 46 centres in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri Districts, in the afternoon session.

Despite several protests, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 Main exams which began on Monday, October 21, were conducted successfully.

The Supreme Court court earlier this week had declined to grant a stay on their conduct.

A section of candidates had been protesting for the last few days to demand the postponement of the exam till the High Court decides on their pleas challenging Government Order (GO) 29, which tweaked the reservation rules. Opposition parties, the BRS and the BJP had backed their demand.

After the apex court refused to pass interim orders to stop the exam, the TGPSC went ahead with the conduct of the exam to fill 563 Group 1 posts in various departments of the state government.

Candidates, who had reached the exam centres much before the scheduled time of 2 p.m., were anxiously waiting for the Supreme Court orders. Once it became clear that the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions, the authorities went ahead with the conduct of the exams at all 46 centres in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

A total of 31,383 candidates have applied for the exams, which conclude on October 27.

These candidates qualified for the Group 1 Mains exam out of around 3.02 lakh who appeared for the preliminary examination held in June.



