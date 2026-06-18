Woman claims misuse of personal data by Bengaluru police officer

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has accused a city police officer of alleged harassment by contacting her on WhatsApp using the mobile number she had provided while filing an official police complaint.

Janhavi Desai stated she had lodged the complaint last year. Months later, the police officer messaged her on WhatsApp with the phone number she provided, she alleged.

On 31/8/25, I raised a police complaint. The officers deployed communicated with me via WhatsApp. Today, this officer chose to change privacy settings so the chat is extra private and temporary, and then text me as if we're friends. @BlrCityPolice @CPBlr is this normal now? pic.twitter.com/aJCdPwiEaj — Janhavi Desai (@thoughtstruck) June 17, 2026

She shared screenshots of the chat conversation, which show the sender allegedly greeted her and asked about her well-being. Janhavi responded by asking why she was being contacted and questioned the purpose of the messages.

After being called out, the sender enabled disappearing messages, which she claimed were an attempt to make the conversation more private.

The woman tagged Bengaluru City Police in her post and sought assurances regarding the security of personal information submitted by citizens while filing police complaints. The official Bengaluru City Police account responded to the post, stating that the matter had been forwarded to the concerned authorities for necessary action.

On Thursday, two officers from the Varthur Police recorded her statement.

UPDATE: 2 officers from @varthurps collected my statement regarding the abuse of power by a police officer in using my personal data to initiate personal contact. Awaiting appropriate action. Thank you @CPBlr @BlrCityPolice @dcpwhitefield for your support. (1/3) https://t.co/HjJkTTH5hQ pic.twitter.com/4KhdGmOrkT — Janhavi Desai (@thoughtstruck) June 18, 2026

The allegations have attracted significant attention online, with many social media users discussing the responsibilities of public officials in safeguarding sensitive personal information. The incident has also renewed calls for stronger accountability mechanisms and stricter protocols governing access to citizen data.

Legal experts and privacy advocates have repeatedly emphasised that information provided to public authorities for official purposes must be protected and used strictly within the scope of the investigation or administrative process for which it was collected.

As of now, police authorities have not disclosed whether an internal inquiry has been initiated or whether the officer concerned has been identified. Further developments are expected as the department examines the allegations and verifies the claims made by the complainant.