Woman collapses, dies of heart attack while posing for photo in Khammam

Hyderabad: In an uncanny incident, a woman died of a heart attack in the blink of an eye while in the middle of posing for a photograph during a housewarming party in Khammam on Monday, March 16.

The deceased was identified as Sushmitha, aged 44, from Gandhi Chowk in Khammam.

Sushmitha was reportedly attending her relative’s housewarming ceremony on Monday morning.

In an uncanny incident, a woman died of a heart attack in the blink of an eye while in the middle of posing for a photograph during a housewarming party in Khammam on Monday, March 16



.The deceased was identified as Sushmitha, aged 44, from Gandhi Chowk in Khammam



.Sushmitha… pic.twitter.com/cgEbKn9UMb — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 16, 2026

A video of the incident shows Sushmita laughing while holding onto her relatives, and the next second, she falls, while the people standing beside her try to help.

According to reports, she was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Similarly, a 53-year-old man died of a heart attack right after completing his workout in a gym in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills. He reportedly went to the washroom to clean up and suddenly collapsed inside. When gym staff noticed him unconscious, they immediately alerted the emergency services. However, doctors confirmed his death after he was taken to a nearby hospital.